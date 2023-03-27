Cheektowaga strip club owner indicted on witness tampering charges, already facing federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Peter Gerace is already facing charges after federal prosecutors say he was paying bribes to a former federal agent to avoid criminal investigations and prosecution.

Now, the owner of Pharaoh's Strip Club in Cheektowaga is facing new charges of witness tampering and distributing cocaine.

According to court documents, "Peter Gerace, Jr., and others, did knowingly use intimidation, threaten, and corruptly persuade.....witness 1" by sending messages through Facebook.

In court on Monday, the defense said it hasn't seen those messages.

Attorney Steven Cohen also had sharp words about Judge John Sinatra's decision to not release Gerace prior to his trial.

"This is the first time in over 30 years of practice that I have seen the probation department urge the court to release the defendant and the U.S. attorney says no and the judge says no. Again, it is disgusting," Cohen said.

Cohen said government attorneys have failed to turn over evidence of Gerace committing a crime. Until then Gerace will be behind bars preparing for his trial set in June.