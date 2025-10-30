Cheektowaga proposes cutting Meals on Wheels funding in half, sparking concern for seniors

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposed budget cut in Cheektowaga is raising alarm among Democratic leaders and nonprofit organizations, who said it could eliminate a crucial lifeline for local seniors.

At Tuesday's Town Council meeting, the Republican majority proposed (page 45) its own version of the town budget, which includes cutting $27,000 from the town's Meal on Wheels program, reducing funding from $57,000.

The cut has prompted strong opposition from Democratic leaders, who argue the proposal threatens essential services for vulnerable community members.

"Fewer dollars makes it a lot harder to do the work that we do," said Collin Bishop, chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore WNY operates the Meals on Wheels program for Cheektowaga and currently serves more than 380 residents through home-delivered meals. The nonprofit is on track to prepare about 96,000 meals for those clients during the calendar year.

"We were disappointed. Obviously, every dollar that we get from different municipalities like Cheektowaga, have a big impact in terms of what we're able to provide in terms of the services to the community," Bishop said.

The organization's cost to produce each meal is $7.67, meaning the town's current funding covers only a small portion of the overall expense.

"They're funding a very small portion of it, but it does make a difference," Bishop said.

I reached out to Town of Cheektowaga Supervisor Brian Nowak and other board members for comment. Nowak provided this statement:

"The town board majority has decided to take half of the money Cheektowaga provides to Meals on Wheels at a time when the federal government and others are pulling their aid too. The end result of this will be less affordable meals for the Cheektowaga seniors and other residents that rely on the program."



Brian Nowak

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. in Town Council Chambers at 3301 Broadway, where community members can voice their concerns about the proposed cuts.

Bishop said he plans to advocate for the more than 380 residents who depend on the program.

"We plan to be there, make sure that town board members are aware of the impact we have in the community, how their funding makes a difference in terms of being able to provide these services, and hopefully we have community support as well for our programs," Bishop said.

