Cheektowaga Police: woman dies after being hit by car on Walden Avenue

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a car on Walden Avenue Wednesday evening.

Investigators said at about 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman struck by a car just west of Dick Road. They believe the woman was walking in the street when she was hit.

She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

Police said Wednesday the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation and that no charges have been filed.