CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Update: Police say two boys who were reported missing in Cheektowaga have been found safe.

The Cheektowaga Police Department told 7 News Thursday morning Jeremy and Austin Kamuda were located and returned home.

A post on the department's Facebook page said they left their home and were last seen in the Raymond Park area of the bike trail in Cheektowaga Tuesday.