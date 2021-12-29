Watch
Cheektowaga Police to team up with ConnectLife for a blood drive Wednesday afternoon

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Donated blood fills into a collection bag aboard a OneBlood blood donation bus, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 3:22 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 03:22:23-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is hosting a blood drive Wednesday afternoon.

The department is partnering with ConnectLife to host a "Holiday Heroes" blood drive outside the police department, posting on Facebook that the donation van will be in the department's parking lot from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary but the police department is strongly encouraging anyone interested in donating to schedule an appointment.

You can book an appointment here.

Anyone who donates will receive a free pair of custom "Holiday Heroes" socks.

