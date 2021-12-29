Cheektowaga Police to team up with ConnectLife for a blood drive Wednesday afternoon

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is hosting a blood drive Wednesday afternoon.
The department is partnering with ConnectLife to host a "Holiday Heroes" blood drive outside the police department, posting on Facebook that the donation van will be in the department's parking lot from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary but the police department is strongly encouraging anyone interested in donating to schedule an appointment.
You can book an appointment here.
Anyone who donates will receive a free pair of custom "Holiday Heroes" socks.