Cheektowaga Police soon install several more utility pole cameras

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police received state funding to install several more pole cameras in certain areas that will help them catch anyone committing a crime.

Police Chief Brian Gould tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this initiative is part of expanding their “Flock Program,” after receiving $150,000 from the state.

“What the cameras do is that they read every license that goes by on the road,” Gould says. “It’s really helping us by identifying the cars that have already done something wrong. Most of the time they’re stolen or have warrants Or an investigative tool.”

A manager at Alton’s Restaurant on Walden Avenue, Audrea Arricale, says the more security in her community, the better.

Especially since she and others would typically leave work at midnight.

“We have a lot of college kids, a lot of high school students. I make sure that nobody walks out alone and I feel like you know an extra set of eyes would keep people accountable,” she says. “We take a lot of pride in making this a nice town and I’d like to keep it that way because it really is a great town. It really is. It offers a lot and I like to see it being kept safe.”

The police chief says there are already ten cameras placed in certain locations like one near the Walden Galleria.

He says they’ll be installing at least seven more in other hotspots possibly using solar panels.

“So you don’t even need power to them. They have batteries with solar panels on them,” Gould says. “And really it has gotten to the point where it’s super easy to put these out and the results just speak for themselves.”

Cheektowaga Police hope to have the pole cameras installed sometime in October.