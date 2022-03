CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is looking for two brothers who have been missing since Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, authorities say Jeremy and Austin Kamuda left their home and were last seen in the Raymond Park area of the bike trail in Cheektowaga.

According to police, the brothers both need daily medication.

If anyone finds the brothers or know where they might be, they are asked to call their local police agency.