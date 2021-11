CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Tiyahja Sharp was last seen at her home on Monday around 4 p.m.

Police believe she was in the West Seneca area Tuesday morning.

Sharp was last wearing a blue Champion hoodie, black sweat pants, Adidas slides and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department at 716-686-3501.