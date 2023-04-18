Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga Police searching for masked gunman on the run

Alpine Place Shooting
WKBW
Shooting on Alpine Place, Cheektowaga
Alpine Place Shooting
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:56:19-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are hunting for a masked gunman who's on the run.

According to investigators, officers were called to Alpine Place for a shooting just after 11:00am on Tuesday.

One person was taken to ECMC. No information has been released about their name or condition.

Police say the suspect, wearing a ski mask, ran from the scene, down Herbert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-7461 or send a text message to their anonymous tipline at TIP411.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up