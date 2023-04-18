Cheektowaga Police searching for masked gunman on the run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are hunting for a masked gunman who's on the run.

According to investigators, officers were called to Alpine Place for a shooting just after 11:00am on Tuesday.

One person was taken to ECMC. No information has been released about their name or condition.

Police say the suspect, wearing a ski mask, ran from the scene, down Herbert Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-7461 or send a text message to their anonymous tipline at TIP411.