CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are searching for a missing teen last seen in the area of French and Transit Roads.

Police say T’niya Robinson has been missing since August 13 following an altercation with her legal guardian. She was last seen in the area of French and Transit Roads and may be in the area of Alma Avenue in Buffalo.

If you have any information you're asked to contact police so they can check on Robinson's welfare.