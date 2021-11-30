Cheektowaga police offer holiday shopping safety reminders

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are offering holiday shopping safety reminders as the holiday shopping season begins.
Police are partnering with the Western New York Peacekeepers and Pyramid Management to ensure a safe shopping experience at the Walden Galleria.
The following reminders were issued:
- Parked vehicles should be locked at all times
- Do not leave packages visible in your car windows. Lock them in the trunk or, if possible, take them directly home.
- Notify security if you see anything suspicious
- Be sure not to leave packages or purses unattended
- Deter pickpockets. Carry your purse close to your body or your wallet inside a coat or front trouser pocket.
Police also issued a reminder to parents of the Walden Galleria Mall’s Parental Escort Policy. On Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close, anyone under the age of 18 visiting the Walden Galleria must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 or older.
"One parent or guardian (21 years or older) is permitted to supervise up to 5 teens. Teens must remain within the company of their parent or guardian. Acceptable proof of age will be a driver’s license, state/provincial non-driver ID, military or college ID , passport or visa," a release says.