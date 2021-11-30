Cheektowaga police offer holiday shopping safety reminders

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are offering holiday shopping safety reminders as the holiday shopping season begins.

Police are partnering with the Western New York Peacekeepers and Pyramid Management to ensure a safe shopping experience at the Walden Galleria.

The following reminders were issued:



Parked vehicles should be locked at all times

Do not leave packages visible in your car windows. Lock them in the trunk or, if possible, take them directly home.

Notify security if you see anything suspicious

Be sure not to leave packages or purses unattended

Deter pickpockets. Carry your purse close to your body or your wallet inside a coat or front trouser pocket.

Police also issued a reminder to parents of the Walden Galleria Mall’s Parental Escort Policy. On Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until close, anyone under the age of 18 visiting the Walden Galleria must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 or older.

"One parent or guardian (21 years or older) is permitted to supervise up to 5 teens. Teens must remain within the company of their parent or guardian. Acceptable proof of age will be a driver’s license, state/provincial non-driver ID, military or college ID , passport or visa," a release says.