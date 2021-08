CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police need your help searching for a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Investigators say Jenni Cooper was last seen in Cheektowaga Wednesday morning.

Cooper has a history of depression and likes to go for long walks in parks.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3500.