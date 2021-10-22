Cheektowaga police need your help searching for missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer's

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police need your help searching for a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Investigators say Henry Hall was was last seen around 9:30 Thursday morning at Walden Avenue near Woodell Avenue.

Hall may be near his former apartment building near Northampton and Kilhoffer Streets in Buffalo.

Hall is 5'10" and 170 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Hall was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, and a blue fleece.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3501.