Cheektowaga police need your help searching for missing 51-year-old man

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police need your help searching for a 51-year-old man who is reported missing.

Police say Bryan Hunt reportedly abandoned his truck on Friday and is believed to be in the Cheektowaga or Buffalo area.

Hunt was last in contact with his family on August 1 when he told them he was having lunch at the food court at the Walden Galleria mall.

Hunt is described as 6'1" and 275 pounds with bald hair, brown eyes, and a slight mustache and gray goatee.

If you have any information on Hunt's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3500.