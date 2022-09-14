Cheektowaga police make arrest in connection to string of burglaries

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a string of burglaries.

Police said 30-year-old David Wyatt was arrested early Wednesday and connected to a string of burglaries that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to police, on Tuesday morning officers were sent to multiple addresses on Avery Place and Herbert Avenue for multiple reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries. In one incident a male could be seen on a Ring doorbell video going through yards on a bicycle.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday a bicycle matching the one seen in the video was found by officers laying behind the church at 314 Pine Ridge Avenue. Officers continued to investigate and located a tote bag containing various items of property including a pry bar in a yard on Villa Morraine Drive.

A male matching the description of the suspect seen on the video was located in the yard of a Hebert Avenue address that backed up to the Villa Morraine address and he was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

Wyatt was booked on the following charges and held for arraignment: