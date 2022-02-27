Cheektowaga police looking to identify vehicle and driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Police said just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday a man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle on Clinton Street under the Route 90 bridge. The man was walking with the assistance of a walker when he was struck by the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle that struck him was not on location and has not been located. A passerby saw the man in the street and called police. The man was transported to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

"Based on the investigation, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a Jeep SUV. Possibly a Patriot or Compass. The damage to the suspect vehicle will be to be to the front and/or passenger side and may have a missing passenger side view mirror," a release says.

Anyone with information is asked to police at (716) 686-3956. Or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type CPDNY and then your message.