The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Zyionna Brinson was last seen on West Huron Street near Bean Alley in the City of Buffalo on the morning of February 24.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hoodie, pink purse, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3501.