Cheektowaga police locate woman reported missing

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Cheektowaga police report the 25-year-old woman has been located safely.

Haylee has been located!!! Thank you to everyone that shared and providing Information to assist us in locating her! pic.twitter.com/CBexPF8Osn — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) June 8, 2021

Original:

Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

According to police, 25-year-old Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5. The family says that is unusual and they are concerned about her safety and well-being.

In a post on the department's Facebook page police say Haylee has a learning disability and a diminished mental capacity.

If you locate her you are asked to contact the local police department so they can check on her safety and well-being. If you have any information on her whereabouts contact CPD.