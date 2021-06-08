Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga police locate woman reported missing

items.[0].image.alt
Cheektowaga police
cheektowaga missing.png
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 09:42:00-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Cheektowaga police report the 25-year-old woman has been located safely.

Original:
Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

According to police, 25-year-old Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5. The family says that is unusual and they are concerned about her safety and well-being.

In a post on the department's Facebook page police say Haylee has a learning disability and a diminished mental capacity.

If you locate her you are asked to contact the local police department so they can check on her safety and well-being. If you have any information on her whereabouts contact CPD.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong