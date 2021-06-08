Cheektowaga police locate woman reported missing

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Cheektowaga police report the 25-year-old woman has been located safely.
Haylee has been located!!! Thank you to everyone that shared and providing Information to assist us in locating her! pic.twitter.com/CBexPF8Osn— Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) June 8, 2021
Original:
Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
According to police, 25-year-old Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5. The family says that is unusual and they are concerned about her safety and well-being.
In a post on the department's Facebook page police say Haylee has a learning disability and a diminished mental capacity.
If you locate her you are asked to contact the local police department so they can check on her safety and well-being. If you have any information on her whereabouts contact CPD.