Cheektowaga police locate missing 14-year-old, safely returned to family

Provided by Cheektowaga Police Department
Posted at 9:34 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:40:17-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police said a missing 14-year-old has been located and safely returned to family.

Police announced Tuesday 14-year-old Tiyahja Sharp was last seen Monday around 4 p.m and was believed to be in the West Seneca area Tuesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon police announced Sharp was located and safely returned home to family.

"Because of our amazing community we are happy to announce Tiyahja has been located and returned to her family safely! We had a positive outcome due to everyone that took the time to share and push the info out! THANK YOU!," police said in a Facebook post.

