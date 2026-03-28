Cheektowaga police investigating shooting in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street.

According to police, just after 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire dispatch received information of a person shot near Genesee Street and East Delevan Avenue.

It was later determined that the shooting occurred in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street.

Police said a 35-year-old man who was inside a red Audi was shot in the upper torso. He was transported to ECMC with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at 716-686-350.