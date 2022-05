CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department says it is investigating an 'insensitive' social media post made by of its part-time employees.

Investigators say the post was made on Facebook by a third party and that it was 'inappropriate' and 'insensitive.'

The part-time employee is on unpaid leave until the investigation is complete. The employee is not a police officer.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the post to call the department at (716) 686-3993.