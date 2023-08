CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer on Broadway Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. and police said the motorcycle was traveling east when it entered the oncoming lane and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling west.

The operator of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Zachary Reimers of Cheektowaga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no charges have been filed.