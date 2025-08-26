Cheektowaga police investigating after woman and child were pepper-sprayed at Longhorn Steakhouse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating after a woman and a one-year-old child were pepper-sprayed at Longhorn Steakhouse on Walden Avenue.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday. Police said officers arrived after dispatchers received calls about an alleged fight at the restaurant. The initial reports were that 15 people were fighting and someone was pepper-sprayed. When officers responded, they found no physical altercation.

According to investigators, there was a verbal argument between two adult women who were with two separate groups. One of the groups was there to celebrate a birthday and was seated at a table, and the other was gathered near the door where the host usually stands, and there were multiple children in both groups. It is unclear if they knew each other before the incident.

Police said that as the two women were arguing near the door, another adult woman from the birthday celebration allegedly exited her seat and walked towards the front of the restaurant. She then allegedly sprayed a substance from a large can that police said appeared to be pepper spray or mace into the woman’s face, who was arguing with her friend. The substance she sprayed also got on everyone around her near the door.

According to police, a one-year-old child was subjected to the spray, which led to difficulty breathing. The baby was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The adult woman who was the target of the attack was sent to Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph campus for evaluation.

Investigators said the woman accused of producing and using the spray was gone before police arrived, and no person was willing to identify who she was.