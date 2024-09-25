Cheektowaga police investigating after reported abduction outside the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced an investigation is ongoing after a reported abduction outside the Walden Galleria on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Monday and police said early information suggests that the victim was abducted to force a bank withdrawal.

The victim was able to contact police immediately and they have been following active leads since that time.

According to police, more information will be released when it is determined it will not interfere with the investigation.

"The Cheektowaga Police Department has been and will continue to work with our partners at the Walden Galleria Mall to ensure an environment of safety for our community members," police said.