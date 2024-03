CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Walden Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, Walden Avenue is closed at I-90 until further notice and the thruway exits from I-90 onto Walden Avenue are also closed.

Traffic is being diverted away from the incident and police ask that people avoid the area.