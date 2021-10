CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a woman who allegedly assaulted a child.

In a post on the department's Facebook page police said the incident occurred at Sonic on September 29 around 8:40 p.m. The woman allegedly assaulted a child while she was on the ground.

Police ask anyone with information to call detective Schmitt at (716) 686-3973.