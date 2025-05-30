Watch Now
Cheektowaga Police asking for community help to find two missing teens

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are looking for the help finding two teens that were reported missing Thursday.

Police say 15-year-old Lamar Wilson was last seen in the area of Eggert Road and Tudor Road.

He was last seen wearing all black clothes, a black backpack and a gold suitcase.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jordan Williams was last seen in the Rite Aid parking lot on Harlem Road in Amherst.

Williams was last seen wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt, red pants with red stripes and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on either missing teen to contact them.

