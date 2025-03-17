Watch Now
Cheektowaga police ask for the public's help locating missing vulnerable adult

Cheektowaga Police Department
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said Paris Antoine Cotton Jr., a vulnerable adult with dementia, left his residence in the Eggert/East Delavan area around 8:30 a.m. while waiting for a medical cab to transport him to a doctor's appointment. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and possibly sweatpants. Police described him as 5'6'' tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 686-3501.

