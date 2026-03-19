Cheektowaga police ask for public’s assistance locating stolen Bellevue Fire Department pickup truck

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Bellevue Fire Department pickup truck.

Police said the truck was taken from the fire hall due to a burglary that occurred overnight.

The truck is a white Chevrolet Silverado with NYS license plate number M74500. It is equipped with emergency lights and a siren and is marked with “Bellevue Fire Dist. 9” on the rear and sides.

Anyone who sees the truck or has information about where it is located is asked to contact police at (716) 686-3501 or 911.

The Bellevue Fire Department is located at 511 Como Park Boulevard.