Cheektowaga police ask for public's assistance locating missing woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

According to police, 25-year-old Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5. The family says that is unusual and they are concerned about her safety and well-being.

In a post on the department's Facebook page police say Haylee has a learning disability and a diminished mental capacity.

If you locate her you are asked to contact the local police department so they can check on her safety and well-being. If you have any information on her whereabouts contact CPD.

Haylee is described as a white female 5'1" tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar of an "X" on her stomach.