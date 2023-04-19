Cheektowaga police ask for public assistance in locating missing teens

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two 13-year-old girls.

Police said Kaylee Miano and Alanah Nelson were last seen Tuesday. They both could be around the Walden Galleria, Dick Road, George Urban Boulevard area.

Miano is described as 5' tall and around 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Nelson is described as 5'6" tall and around 124 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white crocs.

Police ask anyone with information to call (716) 686-3501.