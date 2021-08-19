Cheektowaga police ask for help in searching for missing teen

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Sophia Lovallo ran away Wednesday and may be heading to South Buffalo or Pennsylvania.

PLEASE HELP FIND 15 YR OLD SOPHIA LOVALLO. She ran away on 8/18. She maybe heading to S.Buffalo or to P.A. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Sophia please contact the local area police department so they can check her welfare. Eyes: BL/GR Hair: Bld Wt: 90lbs

Anyone with information is asked to call police.