Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga police ask for help in searching for missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Cheektowaga Police Department
0818 CHEEKTOWAGA MISSING GIRL.jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 21:13:12-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Sophia Lovallo ran away Wednesday and may be heading to South Buffalo or Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716