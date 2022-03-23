Cheektowaga police arrest man in connection to four bank robberies in the span of five days

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced a man has been arrested in connection to four bank robberies that occurred in the span of five days.

52-year-old Thomas Blachowski was arrested Tuesday and charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery first degree

Robbery third degree

Grand larceny

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of a narcotic drug fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth degree

Police said Blachowski is accused of attempting to rob the Citizens Bank inside the Tops Market at 700 Thruway Plaza around 10:50 a.m. on March 18. A teller at the bank refused to hand over cash when Blachowski allegedly ordered her to do so and he was then observed getting into a waiting taxi and leaving.

According to police, around nine minutes later at 10:59 a.m. a report of another robbery was received at the Citizens Bank at 1722 Walden in the Target Plaza. Blachowski allegedly robbed cash from the teller after allegedly making threats to do harm if his demand was not met.

A police investigation determined Blachowski, who was already on parole for a 2019 robbery, was the suspect in the robberies.

Police said attempts to locate him over the weekend were unsuccessful but on March 21 just after 10 a.m. a third Citizens Bank, located inside the Tops Market at 3865 Union Rd, was robbed and Blachowski was identified as the suspect.

According to police, it was determined that Blachowski was staying at Route 62 Motel at 1900 Niagara Falls Boulevard and he was apprehended Tuesday evening. Police said he was in possession of felony-weight crack cocaine and evidence linking him to the robbery spree.

It was later determined Blachowski was also the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in the Village of Depew on March 17. He was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court Wednesday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Blachowski's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he is facing multiple charges as a serial bank robber. You can read our full mugshot policy here.