Cheektowaga Police are getting a new therapy dog and officer wellness program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is getting a new therapy dog and officer wellness programs to help raise spirits within the department, improve the well-being of students at nearby schools and help crime victims cope with traumatic experiences.

The new therapy dog, Davey, is a four-month-old mixed-breed rescue from the Erie County SPCA. He is named after CPD officer David Tolsma, who died in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in 1977.

Davey will be working with Cheektowaga Police Officer Jacob Gawronski to become a certified therapy dog. He will visit students in local schools, help with crime victims, and help officers, dispatchers and other staff with daily stress.

The department was able to bring in Davey thanks to $20,000 in state funding secured by Assemblymember Monica Wallace.

Assemblymember Wallace also secured $30,000 for a wellness program that will give every CPD officer access to a licensed mental health clinician.

“The Cheektowaga Police Department is invested in the wellness of our community and of our officers,” said Cheektowaga Police Department Chief Brian Coons. "This funding allows our department to implement programs designed around the four pillars of wellness: physical, mental, family, and work-related wellness.”

“Law enforcement is a noble career but also one that is often dangerous, stressful, and traumatizing. That’s why we need to ensure law enforcement have access to both mental health professionals and resources like therapy dogs to improve their mental well-being,” said Assemblymember Wallace.

