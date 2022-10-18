Cheektowaga plow trucks to use green lights for safety

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — Due to new New York State legislation, expect to see more green lights on municipal snowplows around Erie County.

"We want to make sure that these plows are seen early on. We want to make sure that the public has the roads cleared and are driving with these massive vehicles on the roads as safely as possible," said State Senator Tim Kennedy.

In a study by the state of Michigan, green flashing lights proved to be more visible in snow squalls and from further away.

“Green is the most visual color in the spectrum for safety purposes it makes sense for it to be used instead of red or yellow lights,” said Dr. Amar Atwal of Atwal Eyecare.

That's why you can expect to see the new green lights this year in Cheektowaga, Depew, Lancaster, and on plows operated by Erie County.

Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner says the town sees 10 to 15 accidents between a snow plow and another vehicle every year...

"There are a lot of accidents in the wintertime, though people do not see us coming. It's hard to believe, but they do not see us coming," said Wegner.

The cost of the new lights is 150 dollars per light bubble. The new lights will be added to most plows, a cost, Wegner says, that will be well worth it.

"We'll have all our plows on right after the leaf season and we're ready to go," said Wegner.

The plows will hit the road with new lights on November 17th.