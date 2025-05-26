Cheektowaga PD investigating reported stabbing at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing incident that happened at the Walden Galleria, Sunday night.

When 7 News arrived on scene, there were a few police cars outside of the Regal Cinema at the mall.

According to Investigative Division Lt. Justin Haag, the department is aware of the reported stabbing and is working to gather more information on the incident.

Near the scene, there was also another Cheektowaga Police unit being towed away at the intersection of Galleria Drive and West Drive.

This is a developing story and will be periodically updated as new information is released by police.