Cheektowaga neighbor paying tribute to late veteran 4th of July legacy

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One local Western New Yorker is keeping up with the tradition of a late veteran in celebrating the 4th of July in a unique way.

19-year-old Dave Shovelman roamed around his neighborhood with his decorative proud American flags tractor in Cheektowaga.

He did it for one reason and it was to bring back some memories of late veteran Ed Krier.

"It was quite emotional to put together,” Dave says. “I just did it out of respect. I wanted to do this for him and I also wanted to do this for veterans.”



Dave says Ed would have displays of American flags and be the center of attention in the neighborhood to celebrate the holiday.

“He passed away two February ago and I’m more than honored to continue his tradition with his flag displays,” Dave expressed. “And I do have some of his inflatables and flags and his family has been very supportive.”

Dave shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the great memories he had of Ed during the red, white, and blue day.

“I would go to his house. I'd always take pictures with him and all of his flags, trains, and inflatables. I have a few memories of that. I needed to bring back his flag display,” he says. “I had to decorate my tractor because he decorated his jeep and he used to trolley kids around the neighborhood with the jeep.”

Dave's dad, George Shovelman is a veteran himself who is proud to have served America in 1984-1988.

“I still thank my commander in chief at the time, President Reagan. He made sure that we didn’t go through some of the wars that we went through,” George says. “So I'm very proud to have him as my commander-in-chief.”

As for Dave, he’s looking forward to carrying on Ed's July 4th legacy.

