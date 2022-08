BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to prison for production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Kenneth Ritchie was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison with lifetime supervised release.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, Ritchie engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor victim and used a cell phone to produce visual depictions of the conduct. The images were found saved on his cell phone.