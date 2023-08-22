Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison for forcibly holding child victim in his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old James K. McGonnell of Cheektowaga was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said between November 2017 and January 2020 McGonnell and his girlfriend, 57-year-old Carol Steinagle, forced the victim to remain in a bedroom or the garage for extended periods of time at their home on Queens Drive in the Town of Cheektowaga. McGonnell and Steinagle were the victim’s caregivers and made threats if the victim did not remain confined inside the bedroom. In addition, the victim was

denied access to basic needs, including food, clothing, and access to the bathroom.

7 News spoke with the mother of the victim in September 2020, who was finally reconnecting with her child after 10 years.

READ MORE: Cheektowaga abuse victim's mother: "this is my second chance"

McGonnell and Steinagle, have been held without bail since their arrest. Both pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping in March 2023. Steinagle faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on October 18 at 2 p.m.

The judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2041.