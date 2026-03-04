Cheektowaga man sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of criminal sexual act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Deon D. Eppslove, also known as Deon Love, of Cheektowaga, was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The DA said that on August 10, 2024, Eppslove, who was known to the victim, entered the victim's residence in Buffalo through a rear door and remained unlawfully inside. A physical altercation ensued when the victim tried to get Eppslove to leave and during the altercation, Eppslove forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim. The victim was able to contact 911 and Eppslove fled through the rear door when police arrived. He was then apprehended by responding officers.

A jury found Eppslove guilty of one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of second-degree criminal trespass in January.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until August 2067.

