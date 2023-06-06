Cheektowaga man sentenced to five years probation after killing his two cats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Cheektowaga man was sentenced to five years probation for fatally injuring his two cats.

The defendant, Moises L. Germanguerrero was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals on March 7, 2023.

The ECDA's office additionally requested that the court impose a lifetime ban and prevent Germanguerrero from owning or caring for any animals.

The court imposed a no-animal order that will remain in effect for the next five years.