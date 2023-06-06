Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheektowaga man sentenced to five years probation after killing his two cats

Untitled design - 2023-03-07T192129.675.png
Erie County District Attorney
Untitled design - 2023-03-07T192129.675.png
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 10:44:05-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Cheektowaga man was sentenced to five years probation for fatally injuring his two cats.

The defendant, Moises L. Germanguerrero was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals on March 7, 2023.

The ECDA's office additionally requested that the court impose a lifetime ban and prevent Germanguerrero from owning or caring for any animals.

The court imposed a no-animal order that will remain in effect for the next five years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up