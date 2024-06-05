Watch Now
Cheektowaga man sentenced for possession of 200,000 images of child pornography

Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 04, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced for possession of 200,000 images of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Michael P. Daly, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison and 25 years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $23,000 in victim-related assessments.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in June 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report from Microsoft Bing that a user uploaded an image of child pornography. An investigation traced the image to Daly and in October 2020 investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Cheektowaga and seized a laptop computer, a flash drive, and an iPhone.

Investigators said a forensic search recovered over 200,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography.

