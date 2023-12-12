Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to threatening student on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 68-year-old Michael Askew of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 20, 2023, Askew was working as a school bus driver and made a verbal threat toward a student. He was then terminated from his position as a school bus driver.

The district attorney's office said as part of the investigation the Buffalo Police Department obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) for Askew and on April 25, 2023, investigators found an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine inside his home. Three handguns that were legally owned were also seized under the temporary ERPO. Askew was previously indicted on two felony gun charges but both counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

A final order of protection was issued for the victim and the two other students who were present during the incident.

Askew was sentenced to a one-year condition discharge.