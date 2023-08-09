Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to possessing over 200,000 images of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Michael P. Daly of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Microsoft that a user uploaded an image of child pornography and an investigation traced the image to Daly.

A search warrant was executed at Daly's home in Cheektowaga in October 2020 and a laptop computer, a flash drive, and an iPhone were seized.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 200,000 images and 95 videos of child pornography were recovered from the three items.

Daly is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8 and the charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.