Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed West Seneca woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Alan P. Bulera of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the DA, on August 11, 2024, Bulera was driving his SUV at a high rate of speed east on Clinton Street when he caused a rear-end collision with a minivan at the intersection of Borden Road in West Seneca. Bulera and the driver of the other vehicle, 76-year-old Irene Mair of West Seneca, were taken by ambulance to ECMC. Mair was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The DA said Bulera is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and continues to be held on bail set at $350,000 cash or bond. His New York State driver’s license remains temporarily suspended.