Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after dog fighting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announces that 24-year-old James A. Jackson of Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to all eight counts in the indictment against him:



Three counts of prohibition of animal fighting (Class “E” felonies under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Four counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanors under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

One count of prohibition of animal fighting, possession, sale or making of animal fighting paraphernalia (Class “B” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

The district attorney's office said an investigation began after Cheektowaga police received an anonymous tip regarding dog fighting in April 2022. On April 13, 2022, SPCA Serving Erie County investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Andrews Avenue in Cheektowaga and recovered evidence common in dog fighting operations inside and outside the home. Three dogs were seized from the home and the remains of two dogs were recovered from the backyard.

According to the district attorney's office, Jackson admitted he trained three pit bull mixed breed dogs, two males and one female, with the intent for the dogs to engage in animal fighting and intentionally deprived the dogs of food and medical treatment. He also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in a separate case.

Jackson faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on both files on June 3. The district attorney's office said prosecutors requested that the court remand Jackson pending sentence on the gun case, but he remains released under supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, the charges against a co-defendant for their alleged role in the dog fighting case will be dismissed after the sentencing.