Cheektowaga man pleads guilty after traveling to Rochester to have sex with 13-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

The defendant, 34-year-old Mohammed Uddin, engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with an undercover law enforcement officer, who Uddin believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Over three weeks, Uddin discussed sexual relations with the child, sent pornography to the child, talked about taking the child's virginity, and attempted to induce the child to produce and send him sexually explicit photos/videos.

Uddin additionally made a plan to meet the girl at the Rochester home for sex. On Aug. 18, 2022, Uddin traveled from Cheektowaga to a Rochester address that he believed was the girls' home.

Uddin was immediately taken into police custody, and investigators located Uddin's cell phone and candy that he had purchased for the girl as a gift.

Uddin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2023. The charge against Uddin carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison, a lifetime term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.