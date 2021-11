BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man is dead following a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Buffalo Police say the 43-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car around 10:45 Wednesday night near Ludington Street and Benzinger Street.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.