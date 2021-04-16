Cheektowaga man indicted for predatory sexual assault against a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man was indicted Friday for predatory sexual assault against a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 35-year-old William T. Bergeron, who is a registered sex offender, was arraigned on an indictment Friday charging him with the following:

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

One count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Between August 15, 2018 and July 13, 2020, Bergeron is accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct against a child at a location in Cheektowaga. The district attorney's office says he is also accused of "knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of the same child victim."

Bergeron is scheduled to return to court April 30, he was remanded without bail.