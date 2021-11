CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney says a Cheektowaga man has been indicted as an accomplice to murder.

Investigators say 25-year-old Raquan Reid knowingly acted as an accomplice to the murder of 33-year-old Winston Reese in October 2020.

Two other men shot and killed Reese while Reid allegedly drove them away.

The two men who shot and killed Reese have since died.

Reid was held without bail and if he is convicted, he will face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.